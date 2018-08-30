Red Cross shares pool safety tips to prevent children drowning

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Red Cross is reminding residents to keep safety in mind while enjoying the extended Labor Day holiday weekend.
Many people may be planning on grilling, having friends over or spending time by the pool. Experts say drowning is a threat every person should be aware of, especially when children are around.
A recent tragic case out of California is sparking the conversation about having awareness around water.
Former Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan have been advocates for child drowning prevention after their 19-month-old daughter died after drowning in a neighbor’s pool.
That’s why the Red Cross is sharing tips and resources to keep you and your children safe in and around the pool.
“Unfortunately Bode’s story is one of very many where the parents may have turned their backs for one minute,” explained Stephanie Wagner, the Red Cross Regional Communications Director. “They answered a phone call or they walked into another room just to grab something and come back. The small child escaped out through the back door and they were able to unfortunately get into the pool.”
In an interview with CBS This Morning, the Millers said they have been contacted by a number of people explaining similar situations.
“One of the most surprising things that we’ve learned is the times that this truly is an issue and how many parents have reached out and said, ‘I put my child down for a nap and that was the last time I saw my child alive.’ Understanding that when even though you’re not at the pool that if you don’t have that visual stimulant of water it’s almost like out of sight out of mind," said Morgan Miller.
They said they want to create awareness for all parents and children to understand the threat of drowning dangers especially when children aren’t swimming or intentionally playing around the pool.
“Just putting your child down for a nap like they are curious, they are brilliant, they are amazing little people and they can find ways outside. Outdoors, out doggy doors, out windows so really being aware that even though you’re not swimming it can still happen,” Miller said.
Wagner explained some ways to prevent your child from drowning. One method is by making sure your children are swim safety ready, meaning your child has taken swim lessons in advance and understands that a pool is not the best place to play around.
Another tip is to have a fence around the pool and make sure it is locked. The lock should be high enough for a child not to be able to reach it and the bars should be close enough where a child is not able to squeeze through.
“It’s also very important to have some sort of life saving device. When we’re out at our camps on the rivers, at the pools, at the beaches, make sure that you have a flotation device. Whether that would be an actual life vest or you could have a flotation ring. As long as its U.S. Coast Guard Certified. That will be a safe measure to help prevent drownings,” explained Wagner.
If you notice someone drowning but you are not a certified lifeguard do not jump in the water. Wagner said chances are the person who is drowning may panic and drag you down with them.
“Use some sort of device. You can throw in a noodle or hang the noodle off the side of the pool and bring them to the edge,” she said. “If for some reason you do come across somebody who is drowning, who has been rescued out of the pool first of all call 911. Secondly, you can begin if you are trained in lifesaving tactics, using CPR and breathing exercises. Make sure you continue those. If you have an AED on site, you can start using that, if the person is completely unconscious and unresponsive. But you want to make sure you continue those life saving tactics until the paramedics arrive on site.”
The YMCA of the Capital Region, Baton Rouge also offers free and reduced price swim lessons to children and adults in the community.
