3rd Street club ‘1913’ shuts down

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge club ‘1913’ closed its doors for good Thursday, owner John Delgado confirmed. The bar on 3rd Street near Laurel Street opened in December of 2015.
Delgado says the nightclub is no longer a feasible concept and the landlord agreed to an early termination of the lease. He added the closure was completely voluntary.
1913 remains delinquent on parish sales taxes, and Delgado says he’s on a payment plan to liquidate that debt. He says all obligations will be met. Delgado released the following statement Thursday afternoon:
The former metro councilman also owns neighboring bar, Huey’s, which he says will remain open. Delgado also says business along 3rd Street has slowed significantly over the last two years. He closed another 3rd Street bar called The Draft House in October of 2017.
