3rd Street club ‘1913’ shuts down

An entrepreneur is a risk taker by definition. Over the years, a number of business owners have taken risks and invested into the social night life of our city, adding many popular venues. Some of these endeavors have been met with great success while others have failed to achieve the desired outcome. And so it is with Club 1913. Some things aren’t meant to be. We will be closing 1913 after a private event tonight. Over at Huey’s we’re turning a corner as we refocus on the experience of our customers and staff. Huey’s will continue to be a downtown staple. I’m disappointed, but that’s the risk you take as a small business owner. I will be taking strides to make Huey’s the best it can be in hopes that it will continue to provide a friendly and unique downtown experience. I guarantee that everyone will feel like a King at Huey’s!