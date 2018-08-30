3rd Street club ‘1913’ shuts down

(Graham Ulkins)
By Graham Ulkins | August 30, 2018 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 4:21 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge club ‘1913’ closed its doors for good Thursday, owner John Delgado confirmed. The bar on 3rd Street near Laurel Street opened in December of 2015.

Delgado says the nightclub is no longer a feasible concept and the landlord agreed to an early termination of the lease. He added the closure was completely voluntary.

1913 remains delinquent on parish sales taxes, and Delgado says he’s on a payment plan to liquidate that debt. He says all obligations will be met. Delgado released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

An entrepreneur is a risk taker by definition. Over the years, a number of business owners have taken risks and invested into the social night life of our city, adding many popular venues. Some of these endeavors have been met with great success while others have failed to achieve the desired outcome. And so it is with Club 1913. Some things aren’t meant to be. We will be closing 1913 after a private event tonight. Over at Huey’s we’re turning a corner as we refocus on the experience of our customers and staff. Huey’s will continue to be a downtown staple. I’m disappointed, but that’s the risk you take as a small business owner. I will be taking strides to make Huey’s the best it can be in hopes that it will continue to provide a friendly and unique downtown experience. I guarantee that everyone will feel like a King at Huey’s!

The former metro councilman also owns neighboring bar, Huey’s, which he says will remain open. Delgado also says business along 3rd Street has slowed significantly over the last two years. He closed another 3rd Street bar called The Draft House in October of 2017.

