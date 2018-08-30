Oven-Cooked Barbecued Beef Brisket

Oven-Cooked Barbecued Beef Brisket
By Chef John Folse | August 30, 2018 at 3:21 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 6:37 PM

Prep Time: 11 hours

Yields: 10 servings

Comment: Preparing a brisket can be overwhelming for some home cooks. Barbecuing or smoking brisket can be time-consuming and tedious. This oven-cooked barbecued beef brisket is ideal for overnight preparation. It also includes a delicious sauce for the final touch. Your family and friends will love this brisket recipe!

Ingredients:

1 (10−12 pound) brisket, trimmed

1 tbsp red pepper flakes

½ cup brown sugar

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

granulated onion to taste

2 cups thinly sliced onions

1 cup thinly sliced red bell peppers

1 cup thinly sliced yellow bell peppers

1 cup thinly sliced green bell peppers

½ cup thinly sliced garlic

¼ cup chopped basil leaves

¼ cup chopped thyme leaves

1½ cups beef stock

1½ cups Cabernet Sauvignon or other red wine

¾ cup Wright’s® Applewood Liquid Smoke

1 cup Sweet Baby Ray’s® Barbecue Sauce

Method:

Preheat oven to 275°F. In a small bowl, mix together red pepper flakes, brown sugar, salt, black pepper, granulated garlic, and granulated onion. Season brisket generously with spice mixture then set aside. Arrange onions, bell peppers, and sliced garlic in the bottom of a large baking pan. Place seasoned brisket on top of vegetables. Cover evenly with basil and thyme. Distribute beef stock, wine, and liquid smoke evenly around the sides of the brisket. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake 10 hours or overnight. Remove from oven. Using a spatula, remove brisket from pan and place on baking sheet. Cover lightly with plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Allow to cool for 1–2 hours. Strain vegetables from baking pan and reserve 1 cup cooking liquid. Purée vegetables, reserved liquid and barbecue sauce in a food processor or blender. Transfer mixture into a medium saucepot over low heat. Cook on a low simmer 5–10 minutes. When ready to serve, thinly slice brisket then cover with sauce. Heat brisket 30 minutes at 350°F.

