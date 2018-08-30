Oven-Cooked Barbecued Beef Brisket

Preheat oven to 275°F. In a small bowl, mix together red pepper flakes, brown sugar, salt, black pepper, granulated garlic, and granulated onion. Season brisket generously with spice mixture then set aside. Arrange onions, bell peppers, and sliced garlic in the bottom of a large baking pan. Place seasoned brisket on top of vegetables. Cover evenly with basil and thyme. Distribute beef stock, wine, and liquid smoke evenly around the sides of the brisket. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake 10 hours or overnight. Remove from oven. Using a spatula, remove brisket from pan and place on baking sheet. Cover lightly with plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Allow to cool for 1–2 hours. Strain vegetables from baking pan and reserve 1 cup cooking liquid. Purée vegetables, reserved liquid and barbecue sauce in a food processor or blender. Transfer mixture into a medium saucepot over low heat. Cook on a low simmer 5–10 minutes. When ready to serve, thinly slice brisket then cover with sauce. Heat brisket 30 minutes at 350°F.