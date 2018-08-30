New regulations on the way for cyclists in W Feliciana Parish

ST. FRANCISVILLE, LA (WAFB) - Some new rules may be on the way for cyclists in West Feliciana Parish, but there’s one more hurdle to jump before they take effect.
A parish committee on bicycle safety met for the third time Wednesday night to discuss the proposal. The rules lay out new requirements for the clothing cyclists wear and the lights on their bikes. They also require bikers to ride single file.
- Cyclists riding on West Feliciana Parish roads will wear an outer garment above the waist of which at least 75 percent of the material must be high-visibility fluorescent colors, and they must have a forward and rear-facing light with daylight visibility of at least one half mile
- Except when passing, cyclists riding on West Feliciana Parish roads will ride single file within two feet of the right hand side of the road. Cyclists must complete their passing procedure within 1/10 of a mile.
- Cyclists will ride in groups of no more than 10 riders with a minimum separation between cycling groups of at least 1/4 of a mile
These proposed ordinances would not apply to homeowners or renters living and riding in their prospective subdivisions, major organized bike rides that are legally permitted, individual riders on cross country rides that are simply passing through the parish, or citizens that use a bicycle as their main mode of transportation.
One councilman said the rules are in response to concerns from motorists in the parish.
“I’m going to side with my constituents first, and I am hoping that what we’ve passed tonight will pass the council and appease our constituents,” said Mel Percy, council member for District C.
Several cyclists who spoke at the meeting said the parish should also focus on educating motorists instead of just adding new regulations to bikers. The full council will vote on the measure in September.
