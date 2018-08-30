La. DOTD receives $80M in federal highway money

(WAFB) - On Thursday, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson announced DOTD has received $80 million in funding from the federal government for projects across the state.
The governor says this is the 18th year in a row the state has received redistributed funds. He also says this is the largest amount the state has ever been given.
DOTD qualified for the additional money after successfully allocating the full amount of its available federal funding to construction projects for the 2017-18 fiscal year.
“By allocating our federal resources to fund critical projects around Louisiana, we are demonstrating how much we are able to do to improve infrastructure when these funds are available. We have no shortage of needs, and we are addressing some of the most critical infrastructure projects throughout the state. Most importantly, major projects are being addressed with innovative funding mechanisms in nearly every corner of the state. These additional federal funds will be put to good use very quickly, and we appreciate the federal government recognizing that Louisiana’s infrastructure is a worthwhile investment,” said Edwards.
“In tough financial times like these, this $80 million is a tremendous help. This money will go toward critical improvements to keep people moving safely, as well as improvements to several railroad crossings, that’s good news. The bad news is this is likely the last year the state will receive the additional federal money due to lack of funding for additional state match,” said Wilson.
The $80 million will be used on various projects, including:
- Phase 2 of Pecue Lane construction in Baton Rouge
- Improvements at six railroad crossings across the state (LA 434 in Duson, LA 318 in St. Mary Parish, LA 101 in Lacassine, US 90 in Metairie, LA 27 in DeQuincy, and LA 641 in Gramercy)
- Resurfacing portions of I-12 and I-20
- Active transportation projects (multi-use path from North Boulevard to Expressway Park) and Shreveport (transit amenities)
- Improvements at I-10 at US 171 in Lake Charles
Each year in August, the U.S. Department of Transportation redistributes federal money to states that are successful in obligating their full federal highway funding allotment during the fiscal year, which runs from October 1 through September 30.
