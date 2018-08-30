KIRAN: Lawyer in Gruver hazing case seeks info on secret LSU Police recordings

In the portions where the officers discuss the Nickelotte case, one officer voices his displeasure about the father of the missing student sending a long email asking questions about the case. One officer is heard making light of the fact that Nickelotte's father asked the police to search the LSU lakes for his son's body. "The lake?" officer Kevin Scott asks another person. "It's four foot deep and bodies float. So unless, unless, unless the kid went and made him some concrete shoes, he uh, or concrete belt, he should be floating around if he's in the lake," Scott said on the recording.