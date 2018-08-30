KIRAN: Baker rape suspect attempts suicide

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baker, Louisiana man accused of holding a teenage boy against his will and raping him is now hospitalized after attempting to kill himself, police say.
Mark David Russell, 55, was due in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning.
A friend arrived at Russell's home and found him in the bathtub in a pool of blood. He had cut his wrists and taken prescription medications, police said.
Paramedics rushed him to a Baton Rouge hospital where he is being treated.
Russell was charged last month with rape, false imprisonment and false impersonation of a peace officer.
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore initially set Russell's bond at $13,000. Today's hearing was to determine if that bond should be revoked, forcing Russell to remain in jail until trial.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.