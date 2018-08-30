KIRAN: Baker civil service board upholds officer’s termination

BAKER, LA (WAFB) - The Baker Civil Service Board has announced they will uphold the termination of Sgt. Adam Procell. The board voted 3 to 2.
Procell was a sergeant with the Baker Police Department until October of 2017, when Baker Mayor Darnell Waites signed a termination letter abruptly ending his law enforcement career. Mayor Waites said he lacked confidence in Procell because he told a man suspected of shooting a gun inside city limits that he thought the law that makes it illegal to fire a weapon within city limits was “B.S.”
The man who fired the weapon, Ben Gautreaux, is East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux’s son, and said he was shooting at a snake in his backyard in Baker.
The problem was he could not shoot a gun inside city limits and Gautreaux lives right on the edge of the city limits. Plus, officials thought some of Gautreaux’s bullets may have ricocheted and struck some windows at the Baker Walmart.
But a detective who no longer works at the Baker Police Department, Louis Hamilton, came forward and told the 9News Investigators that Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn was on a “witch hunt” trying to arrest and fire Procell. He went as far as saying Dunn instructed him how to write a warrant so a judge would sign off on it, ensuring Procell would be arrested.
