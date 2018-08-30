THE INVESTIGATORS: Forgotten?

Lawmakers did not cut DCFS's budget this time around, but the funding remains the same. Walters says the agency is forced to keep doing what it can with what it has. She also says just because you don't see the workers or hear from them as soon as you'd like, it does not mean they are not working on the case. But she says workers are trained to scan the reports as they come in and those that appear to need immediate attention, such as babies born to mothers addicted to opioids, move to the front of the line.