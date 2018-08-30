INVESTIGATORS: Family desperate for answers, help after surviving brutal shooting attack

Dispatch: "Baton Rouge City Police, emergency."



Craig: "Yeah, they're out here shooting."



Dispatch: Ok, so there's a shooting?"



Craig: "Yeah, at Woodcock and Avenue J."



Dispatch: "Ok. Woodcock and Avenue J... okay, did you see who was doing the shooting?"



Craig: "No ma'am. We all took cover but they still out there shooting.. outside."



Dispatch: "Okay. Alright We'll get someone out there. Did you want to talk to the police when they come out?



Craig: "Yes."