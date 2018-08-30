THE INVESTIGATORS: Did LSP trooper’s connection to stolen identity case lead to arrest of wrong person?

About an hour after receiving the email, Cazayoux attached all 235 W-2s and unwittingly sent them to the identity thief. All the while, the real Chad Olinde was in his office about 10 feet away from Cazayoux. Later that morning, Cazayoux asked Olinde if he received the files, to which Olinde replied, "What files?" That's when they realized the email came from a Comcast address not affiliated with the hospital.