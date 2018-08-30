Former Patterson police officer accused of sexual harassment speaks out

Former Corporal Madison, a 20-year veteran of the department, has been out of a job since November 2017. He was fired after former dispatcher Samantha Mincey filed a sexual harassment complaint against him. Her attorney claimed Madison grabbed his genitals and said something inappropriate toward her in response to Mincey, calling Madison a "black ****er." Both were suspended immediately for "conduct unbecoming of a police officer". A year later, Mayor Rodney Grogan fired Madison citing sexual harassment as the reason.