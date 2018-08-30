FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road Closures

(WAFB) - Below is a list of current road closures in the area.
I-10 widening project between Highland Road and LA 73 is ongoing. Click here for updates.
Bluebonnet Blvd (LA 1248) will have alternating lane closures from Monday, August 13 through Sunday, November 18. Closures will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Friday and 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Lane closures will be occurring on both southbound and northbound directions of Bluebonnet Blvd between intersections of I-10 and Perkins Rd. One lane of travel will be maintained in both directions. This closure is necessary for concrete pavement patching, curb repair, asphalt overlay, and permanent striping.
Goodwood Boulevard between Lobdell Avenue and Airline Highway will have two lanes closed from Wednesday, August 1 at 6 a.m. until Friday, August 31 at 7 p.m. The closure is for road rehab (concrete panel replacement).
LA 67 (North 22nd Street) in Baton Rouge will have a southbound lane closure between Main Street and Convention Street from Thursday, July 26 through Monday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. This closure is to allow crews to safely repair the wall that surrounds BR National Cemetery.
US 190 (Florida Boulevard) will have an eastbound lane closure between North 19th Street and North 22nd Street from Thursday, July, 26 through Monday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. This closure is to allow crews to safely repair the wall that surrounds BR National Cemetery.
Claycut Road between South Acadian Thruway and Marwede Avenue will be closed from Monday, July 23 until Tuesday, March 19, 2019 for the replacement of the bridge over Dawson Creek.
East State Street Bridge over Corporation Canal between Dalrymple Drive and Highland Road will be closed immediately (as of Thursday, July 12) for emergency bridge repair. The detour route will be Highland Road to Dalrymple Drive.
Beginning Monday, July 16 from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m., the eastbound left lane on US 190 (Florida Boulevard) will be closed to perform guardrail repairs. The point closure will be 1.2 miles East of US 61.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is replacing two bridges on State Route 571 in Amite County near the Louisiana state line. The replacements will close traffic on State Route 571 in both directions. Bridge No. 0.0 and Bridge No. 0.9 on State Route 571 in Amite County have been designated for replacement. Work is expected to begin on June 25 and continue through late fall of 2018.
