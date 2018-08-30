FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road Closures

Bluebonnet Blvd (LA 1248) will have alternating lane closures from Monday, August 13 through Sunday, November 18. Closures will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Friday and 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Lane closures will be occurring on both southbound and northbound directions of Bluebonnet Blvd between intersections of I-10 and Perkins Rd. One lane of travel will be maintained in both directions. This closure is necessary for concrete pavement patching, curb repair, asphalt overlay, and permanent striping.