Deputies arrest man accused of threatening school employee

PONCHATOULA, LA (WAFB) - The man suspected of threatening an employee at an elementary school Thursday morning, prompting officials to put the school on lockdown, is now in custody.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports Chad Milton, 39, of Ponchatoula has been arrested.
Officials say deputies were called out to Martha Vineyard Elementary School in Ponchatoula around 7:45 a.m. because of a domestic-related incident that happened outside of the school between Milton and his wife, an employee at the school. Tangipahoa officials say Milton’s wife did have an active protective order against him.
He reportedly arrived on campus to talk to his wife, and when she refused to speak with him, he reportedly ran his truck into her parked car in the school’s parking lot, then fled the campus. After leaving, Milton reportedly began to send alarming, threatening text messages to his wife, one of which was a photo of an assault rifle.
School officials contacted authorities immediately. The school, as well as nearby Ponchatoula High, was quickly surrounded by police and a search for Milton began.
During the investigation, TPSO detectives contacted Milton’s family, who advised he had returned to his home that morning to retrieve weapons. Milton later contacted a TPSO detective and reportedly told officials he did not want to run anymore and told them where he was. Detectives responded to the location and arrested him without incident.
Deputies did not allow anyone to enter or leave the school for a period of time while investigating. Dunson Road was also temporarily closed for precautionary measures.
Milton’s two vehicles were seized as evidence. Milton will be charged with violation of a protective order, terrorizing, and hit and run.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards commends the actions of Principal Melissa Ryan, Superintendent Melissa Stilley, and their staff for doing “an outstanding job in their efforts to keep the children of Martha Vineyard safe during this incident.”
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.