City may have violated state law by selling properties below fair market value

The first deal occurred in late 2013 when Cosman approached the city about purchasing a 22,000 square foot tract along Bluebonnet Boulevard. Cosman gave the city his own appraisal, which valued the property at $42,000, but the city obtained another appraisal that valued it at $255,000. Despite this, Cosman bought the property at auction for only $50,000 because the city failed to set a minimum sale price, according to the Legislative Auditor's Office.