Attorney for man at center of officer-involved shooting maintains client’s innocence

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The man accused of firing shots at a Baton Rouge Police officer begged members of the media to check the evidence in the case.
Moments before 21-year-old Raheem Howard was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, he said to WAFB cameras, “They got the dash cam and the body cam… I didn’t have anything.”
Howard’s attorney, Ron Haley, says that outcry comes from an innocent man. “Those are words of a scared man,” he said.
But there’s a problem. The body camera of the officer involved, Yuseff Hamadeh, was not turned on.
“We are not going to allow Mr. Howard to be victimized,” said Representative Ted James. “The court and the Constitution provide that he is innocent until proven guilty. Right now, he can’t have that fair chance because we have an officer who purposely didn’t turn on his city-issued, government-issued, taxpayer-funded body camera footage that the community and the police department asked for.”
Haley, alongside Howard’s mother and Rep. James, held a press conference in downtown Baton Rouge Thursday afternoon to address concerns surrounding the investigation.
The shooting in question happened in early August following a traffic stop. Police say Howard had been pulled over when he ran from the scene and led the officer on a foot chase. That’s when police say Howard shot at the officer and the officer returned fire. Neither man was shot. Howard was caught two days later.
BRPD later released a statement saying neither the officer’s body camera or dash cam was on and the rear camera in the patrol car was facing down, gathering only audio.
“A deliberate act," Rep. James said. "His body cam that we’ve been asked to pay for and the citizens of this community have been asked to foot the bill for, was purposely left off. His dash cam, that this community has been asked to pay for, purposely left off. A third camera, which breeds that trust and transparency, turned downward. We’re asking that the Baton Rouge Police Department live up to what they’ve been asked of us.”
“There’s a lot of gray area in this case and that gray area is not because of my client,” Haley said. “It’s because of the purposeful act of the officer.”
Right now, Howard is facing two charges (attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon), one of which can hold a potentially lengthy sentence. Howard’s attorney says there’s one problem with the charges. He claims his client did not have a gun.
“What we know thus far is that there was not a weapon found on my client. What we know thus far is that there was not a weapon found at the scene that is attributed to my client,” Haley said.
The audio that was captured, police say can’t be released right now since it could compromise both the criminal investigation and administrative investigation by BRPD Internal Affairs.
Haley says he filed a motion Thursday to have his client’s bond reduced.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.