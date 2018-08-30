Aetna Health donates $20K to Baton Rouge for community gardens

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Gardens in the Capital City are getting a big boost thanks to a donation from Aetna Better Health of Louisiana.
Thursday morning, the company donated $20,000 to the city to help six community gardens grow.
That includes one at JK Haynes Charter Schools on Elm Grove Garden Drive.
Students were at the garden when the announcement was made, along with Aetna CEO Rick Born and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.
The school’s executive director, Diana Haynes, says the garden will play a vital role in the students’ learning.
“It will help them appreciate the land, to see exactly... not going to the stores getting the vegetables, but actually growing the vegetables,” Haynes said.
Born says Aetna wants to help instill a healthy diet in students to help combat the city’s high obesity rate.
”One of the things that we go around the country and doing is providing access to gardens and donations towards gardens,” Born said.
“Building gardens for the community... to help sustain a nutritional balance within the foods that they eat."The money will go towards seeds and equipment.
Aetna worked with the city to identify so-called "food deserts" for the location of these community gardens.
The other locations are Capitol Elementary, Pelicans Nest Learning and Resource Center, Knowledge of Self Teaching Garden, Avenues Triangle Community Garden, and one in Old South Baton Rouge.
