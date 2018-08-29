Will Wade adds two more Tigers to the roster

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Head coach Will Wade added two more players to an already loaded recruiting class.
Danya Kingsby and Courtese Cooper are the newest members of the Tiger basketball team.
Kingsby, a combo guard from Milwaukee, played at the College of Southern Idaho, helping the Golden Eagles reach the National Junior College Tournament.
The 6'1 guard averaged 13.3 points per game and shot 38% from behind the three-point line, while playing 22 minutes per game.
"We are happy to have Danya Kingsby and Courtese Cooper join our LSU Basketball program for the 2018-19 season," Wade said in a university release.
"Danya Kingsby is an athletic guard who has shown the ability to lead his team with the basketball in his hands, shoot from distance and distribute the basketball. We are very excited about his championship pedigree.
"Courtese Cooper is someone with a lot of upside. He's a very efficient player both inside and out. We are also very excited about his rim protection and shot blocking,"
Cooper played for Triton, where he averaged 10.1 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, and totaled 103 blocked shots.
He was named second-team N4C All-Conference.
Kingsby and Cooper join the nation's No. 3 class which includes Emmitt Williams, a 5-star power forward from Fort Myers, FL, Nazreon Reid, a 5-star power forward from Roselle, NJ, Javonte Smart, a 4 four-star combo guard from Scotlandville High School and 4-star forward Darius Days from Gainesville, FL.
