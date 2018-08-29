Tigers land 5 on Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team

Tigers land 5 on Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team
By Kirk Michelet | August 23, 2018 at 3:23 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 8:39 AM
Greedy Williams (Source: WAFB)
Greedy Williams (Source: WAFB)
Garrett Brumfield (Source: WAFB)
Garrett Brumfield (Source: WAFB)
Rashard Lawrence (Source: WAFB)
Rashard Lawrence (Source: WAFB)
Grant Delpit (Source: WAFB)
Grant Delpit (Source: WAFB)

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) - LSU placed five players on the 2018 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, announced on Thursday.

Linebacker Devin White and defensive back Greedy Williams were named to the first-team, offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield to the second-team, and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence and defensive back Grant Delpit earned third-team honors.

RELATED STORY: LSU's White, Williams land on AP Preseason All-American Team

Georgia placed a league-leading 12 players on Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team, Alabama was second with 10 and Auburn had nine.

The No. 25 Tigers travel to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, for the season opener against the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes on Sunday, September 2.

RELATED STORY: Miami unveils uniform for opener against LSU

The SEC begins its 2018 season Thursday, Aug. 30 when Texas A&M plays host to Northwestern State on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.