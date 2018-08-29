Tigers land 5 on Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) - LSU placed five players on the 2018 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, announced on Thursday.
Linebacker Devin White and defensive back Greedy Williams were named to the first-team, offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield to the second-team, and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence and defensive back Grant Delpit earned third-team honors.
Georgia placed a league-leading 12 players on Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team, Alabama was second with 10 and Auburn had nine.
The No. 25 Tigers travel to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, for the season opener against the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes on Sunday, September 2.
The SEC begins its 2018 season Thursday, Aug. 30 when Texas A&M plays host to Northwestern State on the SEC Network.
