Success of international fentanyl case stops more than 20 million lethal doses from being exported across U.S.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations will host a joint news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday with a delegation from the Chinese National Narcotics Control Committee and the Chinese Ministry of Public Security Narcotics Control Bureau.
The groups are discussing a significant joint investigation by HSI and the Chinese NCB.
The case, which originated in New Orleans, has resulted in the significant disruption of a major international fentanyl supplier and the ongoing prosecution of Chinese nationals tied to this transnational crime organization, according to the report.
In August 2017, the HSI office in New Orleans obtained information regarding a China-based narcotics supplier engaged in the illegal sale and export of fentanyl to the United States.
HSI investigators subsequently initiated a months-long investigation of the China-based drug trafficker, “Diana,” and the crime group she represented.
The HSI office in Guangzhou, China then discussed the case with NCB leadership, who agreed to cooperate in a joint narcotics investigation targeting this transnational crime organization.
Acting on information provided by HSI, Chinese NNCC and NCB investigators formed a special task force of more than 100 elite Chinese police officers to engage this high profile investigative lead.
The task force conducted a thorough investigation of the crime group across several Chinese provinces – identifying the organization’s members and operations, and ultimately locating and dismantling a dangerous, clandestine chemical laboratory that had been producing fentanyl for multiple drug trafficking organizations.
From November 2017 to January 2018, the NCB special taskforce arrested 21 individuals; seized significant quantities of pure fentanyl, fentanyl-containing products (such as “alprazolam”), and fentanyl precursor drugs; and detained approximately ¥790,000 RMB ($115,000 USD) in criminal proceeds. Criminal prosecution in China of these persons is ongoing.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that more than 20,000 Americans are killed by fentanyl and fentanyl analogues each year, and that number continues to rise.
By conservative estimates, the success of this case has stopped more than 20 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl from being exported into the United States.
Additionally, Chinese investigators have identified more than 40 U.S. shipping addresses to which this crime organization delivered or attempted to deliver fentanyl shipments. While all criminal charges are currently limited to targets in China, the HSI Guangzhou office is actively coordinating with HSI offices across the United States to investigate these locations and identify any U.S.-based persons tied to the fentanyl trafficking ring.
“American communities are being ravaged by a steady influx of illegal and deadly narcotics; chief amongst them heroin and the synthetic opioid fentanyl,” said HSI New Orleans Deputy Special Agent in Charge Thomas M. Annello. “We are firmly committed to targeting the illegal import and sale of opioids, following the money trails and leveraging our international and local partnerships to stop these opioid smuggling rings and prevent the crisis from spreading further.”
“Narcotics is a public enemy to humanity and a public hazard to the world. Fighting narcotics crimes has no borders. The Chinese government has always maintained a “zero tolerance” crackdown attitude towards narcotics crimes, and has severe punishment towards narcotics criminal suspects,” said Chinese Ministry of Public Security/Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director Xiao Yingxia.
“This case is the first successful joint cooperation between China and the U.S. on fentanyl trafficking and the success of this case has demonstrated full determination to crack down on fentanyl crimes by law enforcement agencies from both countries. It also opens a new chapter on law enforcement cooperation fighting narcotics crimes. Along with the U.S., China will strengthen regulations on fentanyl and fentanyl precursors with more determination, strength, and more effective measures to jointly fight fentanyl crimes. We believe through hard work from both sides, we can further cooperate on the narcotics control field and contribute even more on solving narcotics problems facing both countries, said Yingxia”
