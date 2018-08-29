Stuffed animals left outside slain Colorado family’s home donated to those in need

REDERICK, CO (KCNC/CNN) – Mourners left hundreds of gifts at a memorial for a murdered pregnant mother and her two daughters in Colorado.
One mourner is using those gifts to serve the living.
For many people, videos and pictures left behind are their only connections to Shanann Watts and her daughters Bella and Celeste.
Chris Watts, Shanann's husband and father to Bella and Celeste, is being charged in their murder.
Since they were killed earlier this month, complete strangers have been leaving candles, balloons, flowers and toys outside the family's home to mourn their deaths.
Neighbor Trent John recently took his son by the memorial to pay their respects, where he came across Shanann's father, Frank Rzucek.
"A chance meeting turned into something great," John said.
John asked Rzucek for permission to repurpose the memorial to honor the lost lives by giving to those in need.
"A great way to process some of this is to give service," John said.
With Rzucek's blessing, John collected hundreds of stuffed animals left at the memorial.
Most will be cleaned and donated to local police departments to be given to other children in crisis.
"All in honor of the children. If we can honor their lives and their personalities, that would be a wonderful thing," John said. "Her father became emotional – he was very grateful for the idea, and he said that they would love for something like that to happen."
While John knows there's nothing he can do to bring back Shanann, Bella and Celeste, he hopes the donations will encourage a mourning community to lift up others in their honor.
"We will come together," he said. "We know how to pull together. We know how to lift each other's burdens."
John said he's collected about 400 stuffed animals.
He’s also organizing volunteers around the country to sew blankets for first responders to give to people in need.
Copyright 2018 KCNC via CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to this report. All rights reserved.