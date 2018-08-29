Student spreads cheer during morning safety patrol

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Parkview Elementary 5th grader, Cannon Walker, 10, is turning a lot of heads in the drop-off line at school.
The energetic youngster can often be seen greeting his peers and their parents with a smile and a few dance moves during his safety patrol shift.
“He’s privileged to be on the safety patrol and I’m so proud of him for doing it,” said his dad, Courtney Walker. “His first day, he woke up about 5:30 a.m. and was ready to get out there.”
Walker’s dad says kids are selected at the beginning of the year and his son was chosen to do safety patrol. He will spend the entire year working on two-week shifts with breaks in between. His dad says Walker took to the job right away and added in a bonus with his signature smile and dancing. Part of those moves were captured on video and shared to social media, where it’s racking up positive comments about the child’s energy and apparent love for the job.
“He’s a dancing machine and I’m actually surprised that’s the only footage they have of him,” Courtney said.
Walker’s dad tells WAFB the kids are nominated by their teachers and must maintain good grades and conduct to remain part of the safety patrol. He believes it’s a big motivator for his son and something that makes him love school even more.
“He’s always loved school, but this has made him want to do more,” Courtney added. “This week alone, he’s gotten zero marks on his conduct and I think it has a lot to do with him being on safety patrol and I think this is an excellent motivational tool to keep him on track.”
Walker gets to school around 7:45 a.m. each morning. His dad says the duty starts at 7:50 a.m. and ends around 8:30 a.m.
