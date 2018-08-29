St. Bernard Parish remembers 164 lives lost during Hurricane Katrina

SHELL BEACH, LA (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish leaders held their annual Hurricane Katrina memorial Wednesday morning as they honored the lives of the 164 killed during the storm in the parish.
Council members read the names of the people who were killed, one by one, before family members of victims laid a wreath in the waters of Shell Beach.
Parish President Guy McInnis said the memorial is an important reminder to residents and families in the area of how much can be lost and why it’s so important to be prepared in the future.
The ceremony was held at the parish’s Katrina memorial site at Shell Beach, where a monument stands listing the names of all 164 people who were killed in the parish.
