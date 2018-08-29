Slow start puts LSU behind early in 95-70 loss to No. 19 Auburn

The five threes and the tip-in of the missed three-pointer put the Auburn Tigers up 17-6 and Auburn would add two more layups and a three to go up 24-6 just seven minutes into the game. LSU had actually started okay as Duop Reath put LSU up 2-0 and 4-3 with Skylar Mays scoring to make it 6-6 before LSU went almost 5:30 without a point.