Saints reportedly trade for QB Teddy Bridgewater

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints' final roster cuts received an injection of interest Wednesday afternoon as a report surfaced of the team trading for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
The Jets signed the 25-year-old in the spring to a one-year, $6 million deal. It is unknown what compensation the Saints sent to New York in the trade.
Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season with a severe knee injury suffered during training camp with the Vikings. He played in one game for Minnesota last year, throwing two passes, one of which was intercepted.
Entering Thursday’s preseason finale, the Saints have four quarterbacks on the roster: Drew Brees, Tom Savage, Taysom Hill and J.T. Barrett.
