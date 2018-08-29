5 Saints land on ESPN Top 100 NFL players list

(UNDATED) - ESPN has released its list of top 100 NFL players and five members of the New Orleans Saints are on it.
In fact, those five guys are in the top 50.
It starts with the face of the franchise and leader of the team, quarterback Drew Brees. He is ranked No. 6.
Next is last year's defensive rookie of the year, cornerback Marshon Lattimore. He is No. 26 on the list.
The offensive rookie of the year, running back Alvin Kamara, is just four spots behind Lattimore at No. 30.
Right after Kamara, in the No. 31 spot, is defensive end Cameron Jordan, who is the leader on that side of the ball for the black and gold.
Rounding out the Saints players on the list is third-year wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has the most catches in NFL history in a player's first two seasons. He is ranked No. 44.
