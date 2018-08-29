Recall for blood pressure medication due to potentially dangerous mixup

Accord Healthcare Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of Hydrochlorothiazide tablets.
A 100-count bottle of Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 12.5 mg has been mislabeled and contains another medication. The individual lot is labeled PW05264.
The mislabeled bottles actually contain Spironolactone tablets which could cause in an increase in potassium levels in certain individuals.
This could result in adverse events, including life-threatening situations in some people.
The Hydrochlorothiazide tablets are light orange to peach colored and round with H on one side and 1 on another side.
If you are in possession of Accord Hydrochlorothiazide that does not match this description or if you are unsure, return the tablets to your pharmacy or healthcare provider.
Accord believes that no other lots of Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets are involved in this mix-up.
To date, no adverse events have been reported due to this recall.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.