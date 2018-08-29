Pound Class has women working out to the beat

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A new class offered at Woman’s Center for Wellness has women working out to the beat of their own drum, albeit invisible.
Pound Class is an exciting new workout that fuses interval training with drumming. It provides a challenging, heart-pumping, full-body workout.
POUND CLASS
Every Wednesday
6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Woman’s Fitness Center.
The class stretches, lunges and squats to the beat of various songs while pounding their mats or the ground with their neon green, plastic drum sticks. They hit the sticks as light or as aggressively as they choose. You can tap the floor or “air drum” it if you’re new to the workout.
“They weigh about a quarter of a pound each. What you’re doing is you’re tapping the floor, lots of side bends. It’s a low-impact cardio workout that sculpts the muscles, challenges the core,” said Kelly Rabalais, fitness instructor at Woman’s Center for Wellness.
“It’s a workout like no other.”
In an average 45-minute class, you can do an average of 800 lunges or squats and strike the floor about 10,000 times, according to Rabalais.
You don’t have to have great rhythm or even be musically gifted to be able to get something out of this workout.
“If you can hear the beat of the music or everybody tapping the floor, you’ll get on track with them,” said Rabalais.
WOMAN’S CENTER FOR WELLNESS 9637 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge, LA.
Phone number (225) 924-8300
Membership Special: September - $100 off
Woman’s Center for Wellness, located at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard, offers more than 100 fitness classes each week, including pound, flo motion, and TRX classes.
Classes are only available to members, which is exclusive to women. The fitness special for the month of September is $100 off. For more information about club membership, call 225-924-8300 or click here.
Additional information about wellness, nutrition, and fitness is available on Woman’s website.
