Narcisse announces transfer from LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Lowell Narcisse Jr., announced Tuesday on Twitter he'll be transferring.
The announcement was made just before 8 p.m. In the message, Narcisse thanked the university, Coach Orgeron, and Coach Ensignmer for giving him a great opportunity in what he called "one of the BEST programs in America."
Narcisse also wished his teammates good luck and said he's making the transfer in order to get a fresh start to best showcase his abilities.
Narcisse is a former St. James star and red shirt freshman.
Narcisse did not attend practice Tuesday afternoon and the transfer was not altogether unexpected. Speculation spread quickly after Narcisse did not attend practice.
Narcisse is a very large dual-threat quarterback, listed at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, but he has struggled with accuracy and consistency and was widely considered the fourth quarterback in LSU's four-man competition.
