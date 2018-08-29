Miami unveils uniform for opener against LSU

MIAMI, FL (WAFB) - The Miami Hurricanes unveiled the uniforms they will wear against LSU next month in the season opener for both teams.
The uniforms are "Parley materials made from upcycled marine plastic waste," according to the university.
The Miami uniforms are the first-ever to feature repurposed and upcycled materials created in partnership with Parley For The Oceans.
The uniforms will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science to launch a fund for educational research.
No. 8 Miami and No. 25 LSU will meet on Sunday, Sept. 2, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
