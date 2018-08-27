Lunch with Coach O: No. 8 Miami Hurricanes Preview

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had his first "Lunch with Coach O" news conference Monday for the 2018 football season.
The quarterback question about who will be the starting quarterback remains a mystery to the fans.
Orgeron said both quarterbacks have been told who the starter is. He added he won't tell the media or the public until the team knows.
The No. 25 Tigers travel to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, for the season opener against the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes on Sunday, September 2.
