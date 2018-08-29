LSU’s White, Williams land on AP Preseason All-American Team

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Devin White and defensive back Greedy Williams have been named to the AP Preseason All-American first-team.
The two defensive stars have been named to numerous preseason all-American teams and award watch lists.
White has been named to the Dick Butkus Award watch list, the Bednarik Award watch list, CBS Sports All-American Team, Sporting News Preseason All-American Team, Athlon All-American Team, and the All-SEC Media Preseason First-Team.
Last season, the junior from Springhill, LA, finished with 96 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, five quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery.
Williams, the highly decorated sophomore DB, has been named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list, Thorpe Award watch list, Bednarik Award watch list, CBS Sports All-American Team, Sporting News Preseason All-American Team, Athlon All-American Team, and the All-SEC Media Preseason First-Team.
Last year, as a redshirt freshman, Williams totaled six interceptions, 38 total tackles, one quarterback hurry, 11 pass breakups, and 17 passes defended.
The No. 25 Tigers travel to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, for the season opener against the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes on Sunday, September 2.
