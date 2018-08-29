LSU women win NCAA championship in 4x100 relay, finish No. 6 overall

EUGENE, OR (WAFB) - The LSU women 4x100 relay team has won the title at the NCAA championships in Eugene, OR.
The team finished with a time of 42.25. The team is made up of Aleia Hobbs, Mikiah Brisco, Kourtnei Johnson, and Rachel Misher.
Baton Rouge native Mikiah Brisco finishes her career at LSU as a three-time outdoor national champion and part of the fastest women's 4x100-meter relay team in collegiate history.
Aleia Hobbs is the 2018 Outdoor National Champion in the women's 100 meters.
Kymber Payne posted a third place finish in the 400 hurdles and Kortnei Johnson got fifth place in the 200 meters.
The 4x400 relay team finished sixth and LSU finished sixth overall in the final standings with a total of 41 points.
USC won the 4x400 relay race and the NCAA championship to edge out Georgia.
