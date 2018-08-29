LSU makes top 3 for NY small forward

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Miller School small forward Aundre Hyatt has narrowed his college choice to three teams and it includes the LSU Tigers.
Seton Hall and Rutgers round out Hyatt's top three college choices.
Rivals gives the White Plains, NY star a 4-star ranking and No. 99 overall ranking in the nation.
Hyatt ranks as a 3-star forward by 247Sports and has the No. 154 overall ranking in the country.
The 6-foot-7 forward will announce his decision between LSU, Seton Hall, and Rutgers on Friday, August 10.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.