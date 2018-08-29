LSU infielder Chris Reid not returning for 2018-2019 season

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU senior infielder Chris Reid will not be returning to LSU for the 2018-2019 baseball season.
Reid made the announcement via social media Tuesday afternoon.
Last season Reid played in 46 games, batting .267 with one double and seven RBI.
He played in 25 games in the 2016-2017 season, batting .208 with three RBI and four runs scored.
The 2015-2016 baseball season was Reid's finest hour as a Tiger.
He played in 55 games, batting .287 with nine doubles, one triple, one homer, 14 RBI and 27 runs scored.
