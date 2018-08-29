LSU freshman Damion Thomas finishes 3rd in 110M hurdles

EUGENE, OR (WAFB) - Damion Thomas shocked everyone but himself by qualifying for the 110M hurdles final in Eugene, Oregon at the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.
The freshman from Sunrise, Florida ran 13.44 in the prelims to qualify for the final on Friday.
Thomas ran 13.45 in the final and was the highest freshman finisher in the event. "That's all I could have wanted and more for my first year here," he said after the race. "Bigger and better things next year."
Thomas says now that his collegiate season is over, he plans on working to make the Jamaican national team as he continues training.
