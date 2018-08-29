LSU earns final spot in the Preseason AP Top 25

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Tigers will start the 2018 season ranked No. 25 in the Preseason Associated Press College Football Top 25.
Alabama earned the top spot, followed by (2) Clemson, (3) Georgia, (4) Wisconsin and (5) Ohio State.
SEC teams in the top 25: 1. Alabama 3. Georgia 9. Auburn 18. Miss. State 25. LSU
The Tigers start the season with the usual question at quarterback, along with inconsistent play on the offensive line, inexperience at running back and wide receiver, as well as depth issues at tight end and defensive back.
LSU travels to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX for the season opener against the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday, Sept. 2.
By the way, Hurricanes are ranked No. 8 to start the season.
