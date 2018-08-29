Lawmakers identify potential problems with Medicaid program

(WAFB) - The task force charged with identifying and preventing Medicaid fraud identified a number of potential problems with the program Wednesday.
Last month, LSU researchers announced the state had cut its uninsured rate in half when Governor John Bel Edwards expanded the program in 2016.
"Every dollar that's spent for somebody who doesn't deserve it is a dollar taken away from someone who does deserve it," said Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, who has been critical of the program's expansion.
During its meeting Wednesday, the task force focused on key issues like "spread pricing," where middlemen charge patients more money for medicine than it costs a pharmacy to dispense.
The group is also trying to ensure that insurance companies are spending at least 85 percent of their revenue on healthcare, not on overhead costs like salaries or marketing.
"If nobody asks any questions, then you never understand the program," Bacala said. "We need to understand it to make sure that we're doing the best we can."
Sen. Fred Mills, R-New Iberia, says the state is also trying to figure out if they're using the right information to decide who is eligible for coverage.
Bacala questioned whether the current Medicaid survey provides Louisiana with an accurate representation of the eligible population. He says he fears that a newly unemployed person with millions saved in a bank account could be eligible because the current survey requests information about income and not liquid assets.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says certain federal regulations may prevent the state from determining that information.
Mills, a pharmacist, says the task force members want to gather as much information as possible to improve the program, and added the task force is an additional layer of accountability for insurers, pharmacists, and patients.
"We can't say we do it 100 percent right, but we can learn from other states and ask the right questions," Mills said.
During the group’s next meeting, lawmakers expect to hear from Medicaid experts from states like Florida, Texas, and Ohio.
