KIRAN: Baker officer arrested in ‘witch hunt’ led by police chief

BAKER, LA (WAFB) - A former Baker Police officer was arrested in 2017 in a situation that one of his colleagues describes as a “witch hunt” and personal vendetta led by the police chief and his captain.
On April 14, 2017, Sgt. Adam Procell and Ofc. Jordan Baronich responded to an alarm going off at Advantage Charter Academy.
Both officers had their body cameras rolling when they arrived on the school’s campus. About 15 minutes into the call, they heard gunfire, but could not see anyone shooting.
Shortly thereafter, they received a radio transmission from central dispatch, alerting the officers that a witness saw some suspicious people running from a nearby Walmart parking lot.
“She’s advising that she saw some subjects running through the parking lot,” the dispatcher said, as heard in the body camera footage, “And the windows at the Walmart have been shot out.”
Procell and Baronich called for backup, then began searching some nearby woods as additional police units arrived on scene. In the woods, the officers found three homeless people, who were eventually arrested and taken to the police station for questioning. At the time, Det. Louis Hamilton arrived and took control of the scene as the lead investigator.
But an initial problem with the three homeless suspects was the police had not found a firearm on or near them. So Procell and Baronich widened their search, speaking to homeowners or witnesses in the area in an effort to track down the gun. That’s when they came upon a house on Lake Mary Drive, less than half a mile away from the Walmart.
It was the home of Ben Gautreaux, the son of East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.
“Y’all heard some gunshots?” Procell asked the man.
“Yeah,” Gautreaux responded. “[We were] shooting at a snake.”
Procell explained to Gautreaux there were windows shot out at the Walmart right around the same time he was reportedly shooting at a snake.
Gautreaux let the officers inside and walked them to his backyard to show them where he shot at the snake. Also at the home were Gautreaux’s son and nephew, both of whom are minors.
“We were shooting right here at a f**cking snake,” he repeated.
The next bits of recorded dialogue are difficult to understand, but Gautreaux refers to all the clutter in his backyard, saying he builds things out there.
“I be out here building s**t,” Gautreaux said, following up with additional details that are inaudible.
The next clear statement heard on the recording lies at the center of the internal investigation and criminal prosecution of Sgt. Procell. It’s a six-word response Procell made after Gautreaux talked about building things in his backyard: “I’m not going to say nothing.”
Procell clarified his statement in an interview with the 9News Investigators.
“That response was to his comment about the backyard, not to me trying to conceal anything,” he said.
The remainder of the body camera footage shows the officers asking Gautreaux more questions about how he shot his rifle. Gautraux demonstrated where he was standing and how he aimed the rifle.
He told the officers he shot “at least 10” rounds of ammunition.
Both officers then told Gautreaux he could technically be charged with illegal discharge of a firearm within city limits. Gautreaux replied, saying he didn’t realize that law still applied when shooting at vermin on his own property.
“I’ve shot guns here all my [life],” he said. “Even if I got a snake, I can’t shoot it?”
“Yeah, it’s some B.S.,” Procell responded.
Before leaving the house, Procell mentioned to Gautreaux a detective may come to speak to him at a later time.
After leaving the house, Procell turned off his body camera and called Hamilton to tell him about the conversation with Gautreaux. He also alerted his captain and Police Chief Carl Dunn about the situation.
In his interview with WAFB, Procell said Chief Dunn called him back and ordered him to bring Gautreaux and the two minors in for questioning and seize their weapons.
This was a bit of an issue for Procell, who was trying to get a job at the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, so he asked his partner to take the lead for the remainder of the call.
With his body camera back on, he and Baronich returned to the scene.
“We need to get that firearm that was used,” Procell said to one of the minors at Gautreaux’s house. “We believe that one of the projectiles ricocheted and actually hit somebody's window at the Walmart.”
Procell then asked his partner, Baronich, to work the next portion: “You mind working this portion for me? Because it may all be linked and I can’t.”
Gautreaux and the two minors were ordered to go to the Baker Police Department to be questioned. Meanwhile, the three homeless people arrested earlier that evening were cleared and released.
Detective Hamilton later cited Gautreaux with a misdemeanor and allowed him and the two minors to go home.
As for Sgt. Procell, his shift finally ended, but his night was far from over. He was called in to debrief Detective Hamilton and Capt. Kelvin Miller, an act that was supposed to be an informal meeting of an officer filling in his superiors.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.