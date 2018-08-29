Johnny Jones named head coach at Texas Southern

HOUSTON, TX (WAFB) - Former LSU basketball coach Johnny Jones has been named Texas Southern's new head coach.
Jones was the head coach at LSU for five years, becoming the fourth winningest coach in school history with a 90-72 overall record.
He was fired by LSU at the end of the 2016-2017 season, after the team lost a school-record 15 games in a row, dropped 17 of its last 18 contests, and finished 2-16 in SEC play.
The team finished with a 10-21 overall record following a 79-52 loss to Mississippi State in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville.
It was the first losing season for Jones, who coached LSU to one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015.
A month later Jones joined Eric Musselman at Nevada as an associate head coach.
Musselman was an assistant under Jones in 2015 when the Tigers reached the NCAA Tournament.
As a player at LSU, Jones started 54 games and played on the 1981 NCAA Final Four team. He led the team in assists (124) as a junior and was ranked among the top five in the SEC that year. He is one of 30 players in the history of the program with 200 assists or more (271).
'The Bullet' finished with 136 career steals making him one of 24 Tigers that have recorded 100 career steals.
Jones started his coaching career under Dale Brown as a Student Assistant in 1984. Other stops included Memphis and Alabama before earning his first head coaching job at North Texas.
Jones led the Mean Green from 2001-2012, compiling a 190-146 record, before being named LSU's head coach in 2012.
