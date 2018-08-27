Joe Burrow confirmed as LSU’s starting QB

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - WAFB has confirmed that Joe Burrow will be the starting quarterback for LSU Tigers during the 2018-2019 football season.
During a press conference, early Monday afternoon LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said he would not announce his starting quarterback to the public until he notified the team.
Burrow was named as the number one quarterback on a depth chart obtained by 9Sports for LSU's season opener against the University of Miami Hurricanes Sunday night at ATT Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
