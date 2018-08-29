THE INVESTIGATORS: Did Clinton police chief pose as town attorney to get new SUVs?

Earlier this month, WAFB's 9News Investigators filed public records requests to obtain copies of the lease contract from Bell's administration. The contract, administered by First Government Lease Co., an Illinois financial firm, is dated June 6, 2016, and signed by the mayor and Police Chief Fred Dunn. The problem with the lease is two-fold: the board of aldermen never approved it and the police chief signed it in place of the town attorney.