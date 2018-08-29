Former LSU ace traded to the Braves

BALTIMORE, MD (WAFB) - Former LSU ace Kevin Gausman is headed to a new Major League Baseball team.
The Baltimore Orioles traded the starting pitcher to the Atlanta Braves Tuesday afternoon.
Gausman is 5-8 this season with a 4.43 ERA, and 104 strikeouts in 124 innings pitched.
The Braves (56-47) are currently in second place in the NL East, a half game back of former Tiger Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Tiger ace went 17-8 in two seasons at LSU, with a 3.14 ERA.
He had a big sophomore year, starting 17 games, finishing with a 12-2 record and a 2.77 ERA. He pitched 123.2 innings, striking out 135 batters, while issuing only 28 walks.
In 2012, he was named a first Team All-American, as well as first team All-SEC.
Baltimore took Gausman with the fourth pick of the first round in the 2012 MLB Draft.
In six years with the Orioles his overall record was 39-51 with a 4.22 ERA.
