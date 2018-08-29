From the First Alert Weather Team

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It is a relatively typical mid-August forecast for southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Tuesday morning is beginning with an "all clear" on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and temperatures in the mid-70s. A few more clouds will develop by the afternoon and expect a few isolated pop-up showers/storms, with a 20 percent coverage. It will be hot and humid, with a high of 94.
During the overnight hours, it will be mainly dry, with a low in the mid-70s. Wednesday, our rain coverage will increase "a bit" to 30 percent. It will be partly cloudy, with a daytime high of 93. It looks as if showers and storms will become more numerous late in the week and into the weekend, as an area of high pressure, currently over the northern Gulf of Mexico, will weaken and slide to our west.
Daily rain chances will hover around 40 percent to 50 percent each day from Thursday through Sunday, with highs topping out near or a little above 90. None of those days is anticipated to be a washout and the best chances of seeing a shower or thunderstorm will be from mid-afternoon into the early evening.
