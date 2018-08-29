FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical wet summer weather continues

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Even with showers and storms developing earlier in the day on Wednesday, many WAFB neighborhood still managed to register high temperatures around 90° before the rain-cooled air arrived. The good news is the earlier arrival of rains Wednesday helped stabilize the afternoon atmosphere, limiting the potential for heavy rains for the evening commute home.
As we’ve seen during recent mornings, we expect a few pockets of showers near the coast at sunrise Thursday. However, for metro Baton Rouge, the Thursday morning drive and bus ride should be a mainly dry one. Unlike Wednesday, the First Alert Forecast calls for the bulk of Thursday’s activity to hold off until later in the day although isolated showers are expected by the noon hour. Set rain chances on Thursday at 50 percent for the afternoon and early evening, with highs reaching 90° to the lower 90s. The forecast for Friday is a tad wetter, with rain chances at 60 percent.
Our Labor Day Weekend forecast remains rather wet with rain likely for all three days. As has been the pattern over the last several days, none of the weekend days are expected to be all day rains. However, the Storm Team has nudged the rain percentages up a bit since the last forecast cycle, with daily rain chances at 60 percent or better for Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day (Monday).
And we don’t anticipate any big changes in the pattern coming any time soon. The outlook into next week remains unsettled, with scattered mainly afternoon rains expected each day through the week.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has increased the development potential for a tropical wave expected to move off the west coast of Africa in the next day or so, posting that disturbance with a 60 percent chance of development over the Labor Day weekend. Of course, given its location in the eastern tropical Atlantic, it’s of no concern for the Gulf region for now. In addition, some of our tropical model guidance continues to suggest an enhanced opportunity for tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin into next week, including the potential for something in the Gulf.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.