FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical wet summer weather continues

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has increased the development potential for a tropical wave expected to move off the west coast of Africa in the next day or so, posting that disturbance with a 60 percent chance of development over the Labor Day weekend. Of course, given its location in the eastern tropical Atlantic, it’s of no concern for the Gulf region for now. In addition, some of our tropical model guidance continues to suggest an enhanced opportunity for tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin into next week, including the potential for something in the Gulf.