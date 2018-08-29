DOJ, Attorney General trying to expand awareness of National Center for Disaster Fraud

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Where there’s a disaster, there’s disaster fraud.
Louisiana is no stranger to natural disaster. August 2018 marks the 13-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and the sixth anniversary of Hurricane Isaac.
It also marks two years since the 2016 flood.
Brandon Fremin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana, says fraud has been prevalent in each of these disasters.
“There are criminals ready to take advantage before, during, and after those devastating events,” Fremin said.
Many people may not know that Louisiana has the response center for the entire nation.
Inside Johnston Hall on LSU’s campus is the National Center for Disaster Fraud.
"The calls come in, the center filters them out, and ensures that the cases go to the proper agency responsible for handling the type of fraud that may be being alleged,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.
Fremin says they get thousands of calls for every disaster, from wildfires to storms.
In Louisiana, the most common has been contractor fraud.
“It simply follows the money,” Fremin said. “After the 2016 flood, not unlike the event caused by Katrina, as soon as the federal dollars start rolling in, the fraud starts.”
On Wednesday morning, Fremin and Landry announced a partnership in an effort to get the word out about the center.
There will now be a liaison for the center from the attorney general’s office of every state. They hope this effort will bring in more cases that they can put a stop to it.
The center’s toll free number is (866) 720-5721 and fax number is (225) 334-4707.
