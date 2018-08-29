BRG gives free physicals to Special Olympics athletes

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Local athletes hoping to make it to the Special Olympics took a big step in the right direction Wednesday.
Hundreds showed up at the Mid City campus of Baton Rouge General Medical Center for free physicals. It’s not only a requirement to compete in the games, but also a good way to check in on the general health of those enrolled in the exceptional student services.
“Special Olympics, part of their mission is to try and make sure our athletes have the ability to get these checkups and be sure they’re healthy, see if they have any needs we can possibly meet for them," said Charles Guillory, capital area team leader for the Special Olympics.
“They get some medical attention that otherwise they probably wouldn’t have gotten, so all of these physicians are donating their time and are very, very grateful to them. It just works out for everybody," said Dr. Steven Zuckerman, a neurologist at BRG.
But it wasn’t all about the physicals. Athletes also got to let loose a little and enjoyed some singing and dancing.
