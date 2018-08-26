Weight-loss drug Belviq seems safe for heart, study finds

This undated image provided by Eisai in August 2018 shows the company's Belviq medication. For the first time, a study found that a drug can help people lose weight and keep it off for several years without raising their risk for heart problems. Doctors say the results may encourage wider use of Belviq to help fight obesity. Results were discussed Sunday, Aug 26, 2018 at a European Society of Cardiology meeting in Munich and published by the New England Journal of Medicine. (Eisai via AP)